10 Chambers Collective has stated that it expects the horrifying co-op experience of GTFO to launch out of early access next year (via PCGamesN).

“We are trying to not be in Early Access for too long, so we’re aiming for about a year,” said co-founder Svante Vinternatt in an interview with PCGamesN. “We haven’t released any Early Access games before, so this is a new experience for us.” However, once the game is launched, 10 Chambers Collective will continue to tweak the game experience and offer all-new additions. The latter are termed “rundowns,” and the most recent one will drop on March 31, bringing ten new expeditions and more weapons and enemies.

“With the way we are creating GTFO with rundowns, even if we go to 1.0, it doesn’t mean ‘okay, this is the content and now we’re done’,” explained Vinternatt. “We want to keep on developing new rundowns even after 1.0. That’s the essence of the game, even if everything is not there. That’s also part of the plan, adding continuously more enemies, more objectives for living environments, and some new content, and so on.”

But, there are a few things to be ticked off before the game leaves early access. “So the main stuff that we are working on getting in for before 1.0 is progression, like customisation and matchmaking,” he said. “But then also making it stable and adding some features that we feel are essential before performing 1.0.” The approach to working on the game and supporting its community has been changed by the coronavirus crisis, admitted Vinternatt.

“There are people [who are] sick, I don’t know if it’s corona or not, but they will have to be home with their families,” he said. “We have small kids, too, so it’s not just putting them in daycare and that’s it. If there’s some kind of symptom, even though it might not be corona, it’s better to be safe than sorry. So they’re taking care of their families rather than working and we fully support that.”

10 Chambers Collective is experienced with directing a team from remote locations, yet the pandemic may lead to unforeseen effects. “But, only being a nine-man studio, If someone gets sick, that kind of affects the studio as a whole when it comes to everything. So that’s also a disclaimer, we always have deadlines that we try to work towards, or aims and goals, but if someone gets sick that kind of tampers the whole production. But that’s just how it is sadly,” explained Vinternatt.

GTFO is in early access for PC.

