Guerrilla Games has acknowledged the problems with the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port, which have led to players experiencing crashes and other technical mishaps since its launch (via VGC).

The developer stated that it has been “monitoring” the reports from PC players, and it is its “highest priority” to address the issues and work on a patch. “We appreciate those who have already taken the time to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via our website. If you are still encountering crashes or bugs, please continue to use those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are unsure of how to proceed,” it said in a post to the game’s Steam page.

The game, which originally released for PlayStation 4 in 2017, was confirmed to be coming to PC in March 2020. Though it would be bringing the acclaimed open world adventure to more people, this move was received critically by a portion of players who perceived it to be a betrayal by the team.

In response, former Guerrilla Games and Horizon Zero Dawn producer Sam Sharma reprimanded those who smashed up their own property (yes, really) to express their anger. “We made a game, you enjoyed it. Now some more people get to enjoy it. And somehow that takes away from YOUR enjoyment?!” he said. “Please be kind to yourselves. Your enjoyment of the game has not diminished because some more people get to play it.”

It is hoped that the patch to smooth over these issues with the PC port arrives soon so new players are able to enjoy the game as much as its original players. Horizon Zero Dawn is out now for PlayStation 4 and PC.

