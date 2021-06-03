Horizon Forbidden West was shown off last week, and it looks to feature robot war elephants and holographic umbrellas.

Now, some new details of its gameplay have emerged. In an interview with Game Informer, game director Mathijs de Jonge said, “There is also the free climbing that we added… you are now completely free to climb anywhere, on any rocks or mountains or cliffs.”

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017, the same year as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it looks as though developer Guerilla Games has taken some inspiration from Nintendo’s masterwork. There is also, as we noted last week, the “shield wing,” which seems a lot like the Link’s paraglider.

Along with the traversal upgrades, Horizon Forbidden West is set to support a 60 frames-per-second on PlayStation 5. This was confirmed in an interview with Julien Chièze (via ResetEra).

Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled for release on PS5 and PS4 this year—though this may, of course, change.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said, “For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”