Hardspace: Shipbreaker is a new game from Blackbird Interactive, and it’s a “blue-collar spaceship salvager” business sim (via Gematsu).

In this galaxy, the industrialisation of space has chopped and carved it up into the haves and have nots. The player is 999,999,999 Credits in debt to LYNX, the biggest ship-salvaging corporation there is, and takes on a role as a salvager for the risky business. As their career evolves, they’ll get access to increasingly large and valuable ships that are filled with rare materials and tech. It’s lonely, but the next-generation physics simulation will let the tools bring these wrecks back to life, and the returns will earn better gear, helmets, and suits for the more... touch-and-go contracts.

The game will be livestreamed through Twitch on February 20 at 11:00am ET / 4.00pm GMT. It will also be found at PAX East 2020, in the Focus Home Interactive booth and Blackbird Interactive booth.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker will enter Steam Early Access in summer 2020. Watch the announcement trailer below.



