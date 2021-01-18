IO Interactive has released the launch trailer for this week's release of Agent 47's latest globetrotting adventure: Hitman 3.

As stylish and professional as the assassin himself, the video gives us a brief glimpse of some of the hits we'll be attempting to pull off and put our own spin on in this final chapter of the World of Assasination trilogy. As previously revealed, we'll be popping to such locales as Dubai in the UAE, Dartmoor in England, Chongqing in China and Berlin in Germany to name but a few as our favourite murderous anti-hero takes down Providence once and for all.

We've got a lovely video preview to further whet your appetite over here too so make sure to check that out as well. Hitman 3 releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this Wednesday, January 20.