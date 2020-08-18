IO Interactive has revealed the game modes in Hitman 3, and sadly, Ghost Mode will be left on the cutting room floor.

Introduced in Hitman 2, Ghost Mode pits two players against each other in a deadly hunt for their targets. In their own realities of the same location, they race to eliminate the same target to earn a point and the assassin who earns five points wins. The player is able to open Ghost Crates and choose what they like from the selection, preventing the other player from getting the better item. And, a Ghost of the other player is present in the player’s reality, so the two are able to see how close the other is to achieving their goal.

“With our focus currently on other areas of the ‘World of Assassination,’ Ghost Mode won’t be featured in Hitman 3,” explained IO Interactive. “We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer.” The servers for Ghost Mode for Hitman 2 will be offline from August 31, it added, and the Phantom Suit will be included in Hitman 3 as an unlock.

For fans of Ghost Mode, this is a dispiriting announcement. However, the new game does have Elusive Targets, Escalations, Contracts Mode, and Sniper Assassin modes. Elusive Targets tests the player with minimal assistance from the HUD or Instinct, and the developer promises “some changes” are coming to the mode in the third game. Escalations are terrific and terrifying contracts where the situation snowballs over time, and the player must roll with the punches. Contracts Mode ensures that community creativity and competition is alive and well in Hitman 3, and Sniper Assassin is also available as a single-player experience. IO Interactive also intends to shutter the servers for Sniper Assassin for Hitman 2: “we’ll share an exact timeline and a solution to the mode’s multiplayer trophies in the coming months.”

Hitman 3 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia in early 2021.

