The entire Hitman World of Assassination trilogy will be compatible with PlayStation VR when Hitman 3 launches in early 2021.

Announced in yesterday’s State of Play showcase, there is something very unsettling about stepping into Agent 47’s shoes. The preview saw the character walk confidently into a party, and consider a drink at a table with two NPCs. He then caught sight of his target, and tailed them into a bathroom. He then pulled out a wire and that was that, it seems. It’s really sinister. I guess IO Interactive deserve a gold star sticker for making assassinations so… assassiny.

Hitman 3 comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2021. Watch the PSVR reveal trailer below.



