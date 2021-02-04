IO Interactive has announced a bunch of post-launch content coming to Hitman 3 this month, including new Esclation missions and more from today.

As per the blog post on the official website, contents include The Baskerville Barney Escalation mission that drops today, tasking Agent 47 with offing the entire Carlisle Family on the Dartmoor map in a series of accidents. The Sinbad Stringent Escalation mission meanwhile on Feb 18 takes you to Dubai and will be testing your knife skills. Two sets of Featured Contracts will be available on Feb 11 and February 23 created by popular gaming outfits MinnMax and KindaFunny.

There'll also be a couple of Deluxe Escalation contracts for those who own the Deluxe version of the game, with The Gauchito Antquity and The Proloff Parable dropping on February 23, and both of those will also include exclusive rewards for those that pull them off successfully including The White Shadow outfit and matching katana and a Guru Suit. Time-limited Elusive contracts also make their return, starting with The Deceivers on Sapienza between Feb 26 and March 8.

Finally, a game update will be landing on February 23 that promises to bring a few fixes and tweaks to the game, as well as a cheeky tease that it'll also set the groundwork for "things to come" with IO teasing "The Initation Protocol has started." What could it mean? Hopefully we'll find out more in the weeks ahead.

You can check out the roadmap video for the update for yourself below, and Hitman 3 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC —and you can check out our verdict on the game in Josh's review over here.