IO Interactive has announced that it is making the first level of Hitman 3 free to everyone for a week from today until April 5 via a new Hitman 3 Starter Pack.

The pack launches today, and promises to always offer free access to the game's ICA Facility tutorial missions, but will periodically also allow limited-time access to several other levels from across the entire World of Assassination trilogy, with any progress carrying over to the full game should you buy it. First up is Hitman 3's Dubai level, allowing players access to the first level from Agent 47's most recent adventure.

Interestingly enough, the official blog post also mentions that Hitman 2's first opening mission—Nightcall—is also available during this first week, and any level made free through the starter pack will also be available in Hitman 3 for free for the same duration, meaning if you've not imported the Hitman 2 and Hitman (2016) levels into the newest game yet you can try out Nightcall too.

The Hitman 3 Starter Pack is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Fans who already own Hitman 3 can look foward to a season of DLC content themed around the Seven Deadly Sins that's releasing from today.