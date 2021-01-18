Hitman 3 developers IO Interactive have cleared up some confusion over the PC version of the game, after it was initially thought PC players may have to rebuy the earlier games due to the upcoming entry's one-year exclusivity to the Epic Game Store.

The issue arose last week, when the studio announced it would be unable to offer a way to import those who had purchased the previous games in the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy on Steam into the Epic Games Store version of Hitman 3 as it originally intended.

However, in a statement posted to Twitter, the studio said it was "continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 to import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost. We guarantee that players will not need to repurchase the games."

It does seem whatever they're planning won't quite be ready at launch however, though the studio has come up with an interim solution saying they will make the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass free to own for all PC players who purchase or pre-purchase the game in the first ten days after release. Progression meanwhile will still be able to be carried over immediately by signing into both games with an IO Account.

You can check out a full guide to Hitman 3's pre-launch options if you're wanting to bring across your progression on all formats over here. The latest game meanwhile is set for launch this Friday January 20 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and on PC via the Epic Games Store.