Hellmann’s will donate a meal to charity for every spoiled turnip dropped off on its Animal Crossing: New Horizons island.

It’s not known how many free meals have been donated thus far, but it’s a wonderful initiative, and it’s one more instance of the power of creativity in Animal Crossing. Gillette Venus collaborated with an Animal Crossing player to create skin conditions and disabilities designs in order to promote body positivity. And, when a player lost their Switch, local police sent an in-game letter to tell them their Switch was safe and sound at the station.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for Nintendo Switch.