Gillette has released a range of Animal Crossing designs to promote body-positivity in the game.

These have been created in collaboration with Nicole Cuddihy, also known as acnhfashion on Twitter. “While momentum for diversity in design is building, there are many areas where progress feels slow,” explained Cuddihy. “Why can I add scars and wrinkles to elven warriors or outlaws, but not characters in less combat-driven games? This lookbook aims to counter those conventions.” These designs are accessible through the Custom Design Portal in the Able Sisters shop, as long as the player has a Switch Online subscription.

The care, effort, and dedication that has gone into these designs is brilliant, and the messaging is unfailingly uplifting. I’ll definitely be downloading the Acne Angel design for my own character.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for Nintendo Switch.

