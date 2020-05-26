Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, the choose-your-own thrillers from Quantic Dream, are on their way to Steam in June (via Hardcore Gamer).

Demos for all three games are already available, if you want to give them a whirl before they go on sale on June 18. Heavy Rain follows four individuals who are impacted by the crimes of the serial murderer, the Origami Killer. Beyond: Two Souls is a supernatural affair, wherein the heroine Jodie Holmes is connected to another soul and must prevent the world of the dead and the world of the living from colliding. And, Detroit: Become Human is set in a recognisable future where androids are used in servitude to the human race.

They’re like Marmite games. You either love them, or they leave a funny taste in your mouth. If you’re undecided, then the demos should serve you well.

Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human are out now for PlayStation 4 and PC through the Epic Game Store, and will come to Steam on June 18.

