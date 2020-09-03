Harmonix has announced that festival music mixing game Fuser is set to launch in November.

The game, originally revealed back in February, will see players take on the role of a DJ tasked with curating a virtual music festival. You'll be able to mix components of many licensed tracks such as vocals, keyboards, guitars and drums to make impressive mixes across a variety of game modes including the ability to make your own mixes in a freestyle fashion. The game

It's got an impressive tracklist, with over a 100 tracks promised from the likes of artists like Billie Ellish, Fatboy Slim, 50 Cent, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and many more. There'll be mutliplayer too of course, with co-operative and competitive modes all included in the package.

Fuser launches on November 10 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out a trailer for the game below.