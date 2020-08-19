Hades, the mythological roguelike from Supergiant Games, is on its way to the Switch in late 2020.

Announced in the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase, the game follows Zagreus, one of the children of Hades. He’s had enough of it all, and wants to escape the underworld, with the help of characters like Sisyphus, Eurydice, and Patroclus. It’s no mean feat, and the player will die, die, die again. However, they will gain treasure to improve his skills and offer new weapons and abilities. The soundtrack, which is wonderful, is composed by Darren Korb who also composed the soundtracks to Supergiant Games’ previous games, Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre.

When it comes to Switch, it will let players sync their saves from the PC version of the game. It originally launched in early access on Steam in late 2019, so there’s a lot of progress to be brought over to the portable platform.

Hades is in early access on PC, and will arrive on Switch in autumn 2020. Watch the announcement trailer below.



