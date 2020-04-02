Gwent got an all-new progression system—titled Journey—which adds Geralt, new rewards, and story quests to the collectible card game (via Twinfinite).

From the beginning, all players may access the free tier of Journey. With 100 levels to unlock, there are a huge range of rewards to be unlocked, like vanities, player avatars, reward points, and a variety of card kegs. CD Projekt Red also stated that there is a premium tier of Journey which offers instant access to Geralt’s legendary neutral leader skin, plus over 50 unique ornaments to earn, in time.

In the next three months, every competitive match that players win will count towards their Journey progression. With each level comes new weapons, armour, trophies, and accessories for Geralt. Journey also adds coins—a new form of ornament—and animated avatars and borders. From now onwards, each week marks the start of a new chapter of Journey, which opens up a new set of quests that will boost progression in Journey.

Gwent is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and iOS and Android devices. Watch the Journey update trailer below.



