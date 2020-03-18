Co-op survival horror game GTFO is getting 10 new maps and staggered expeditions in its upcoming update, titled Infection (via Twinfinite).

In GTFO, four players are on a mission to retrieve artefacts in a procedurally-generated underground complex, which is overrun with hellish creatures who want nothing more than to turn the team into pieces of eight. 10 Chambers Collective is thrilled to be offering a new slice of horror to the game through Infection, which throws new maps, weapons, enemies and objectives into the mix.

“GTFO doesn’t hold any hands and places demand on cooperation from the start; communicate with your team to find out if they see any signs on the walls or doors, to make progress,” said founder Ulf Andersson. “On this particular expedition we’re playing in the video, the players need to work together to establish an external uplink from a terminal: One team member will need to type in commands that are only visible on the screens of the three other players—who will need to shout them, while also combating an onslaught of monsters.” A piece of cake, I’m positive.

There will be 10 new maps in Infection, and the developer is also trialling the Warden Restriction feature. This will lock a few of the expeditions, and when “a certain number of people have completed the tiers that lead up to those expeditions,” these locked expeditions will be free to all. “We hope this will encourage even more help and engagement between our community members, which we have seen a lot of already—and we feel very grateful to have such a nice and friendly community!” enthused co-founder Simon Viklund.

Infection will begin on March 31, and GTFO is in Early Access through Steam. Watch the Infection gameplay stream below.