Leroy Athanassoff, creative director of Rainbow Six Siege, elaborated on what this means in an answer on the Ubisoft blog. “We recently tested some of the features we want to introduce in Year 5 and Year 6 in a workshop with pro players, and they were unhappy, to say the least,” he revealed. “They are the people that make their living from being good at this game, so they are the people in our population of players that most want to have control of the game. The more they are in control, the better they are at their profession.”

Much like if you asked Marco Pierre White to make a bacon sarnie without a frying pan, Athanasoff said that professionals “don’t like that the rules of something are changing constantly, because it challenges you to stay at the highest level… so, if they are not happy (with our proposed features), then to me that means we are going in the right direction.” Well, I never.

He also mentioned the anticipated Tachanka rework coming to the game. “What we want with a rework is for you to have new gameplay,” he explained. “You are going to have to relearn the Operator. You’re going to have a new way of playing them. You will see Tachanka; he is going to be played as a new Operator—especially because he was never played anyway—so it’s hard to say there was really a ‘playstyle of Tachanka’. [A reworked Operator] is something that you are not using that we recreate and add new value to, and we make it as interesting, as [relevant to the] meta, as meaningful as a new Operator, even in terms of power level and stuff like that. We take something that you already own and make it better and kind of new.”

Though Year 5 has only just begun, minor patches for Rainbow Six Siege will be put on hold for now. This is because the developer is reacting to the ever-changing conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the team is working from home which creates new challenges. Ubisoft expects to adapt quickly, and will “continue to monitor the situation closely and advise our teams accordingly.”

