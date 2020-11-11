Under-sized survival game Grounded has recieved its latest update, adding a koi pond to the garden to offer players a new underwater challenge.

Revealed in the latest developer vlog for the game, the Koi Pond Update adds an entire swimming biome to the garden, featuring a bunch of new creatures including a giant Koi boss fish, Diving Bell Spiders, Tadpoles and Water Boatmen. New equipment meanwhile includes the Koi Armour, Bubble Helmet, Fin Flops and more.

You can check out the new update in the developer update video below as well as read the patch notes on the game's official website over here. Grounded is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.