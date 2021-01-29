Developer Obsidian has launched the latest update to garden exploration Xbox Game Preview adventure Grounded, bringing along a number of new winged insects for diminutive danger-seekers to deal with.

The main features of the 0.6.0 update, as it's known, include the addition of bees, mosquitos and fireflies as new inhabitants of the garden, from which a bunch of new armour and weapons can be crafted should you fell them such as the Bee Armour Set, Firefly Head Lamp and the Mosquito Needle. There's also, as you'd expect, a bunch of fixes and tweaks to the game including improvements to notifications, fixing visual effects and a solution to an issue where clients would lose all of their inventory and mutations when rejoining a game they'd previously left or disconnected.

You can check out the latest developer vlog video on the update below and the full patch notes for 0.0.6 here. Grounded is available now in Early Access via Xbox Game Preview on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.