Obsidian have announced the details of their latest patch to garden survival game Grounded, bringing along some spooky Halloween themed additions to the game later today.

As per the patch notes the update is headlined by a revamp for The Hedge area, as well as three new buildings in the form of Zip-Lines, a Spinning Wheel and Signs and the new Frankenline landmark. Naturally as we're moving into October, it's also the time for seasonally-appropriate updates, and so there's also a new Jack o'Lantern landmark and Candy Corn food item for your tiny survivors to nab.

Of course, there's also a huge bunch of other fixes and tweaks which include new attacks for the Ant Soldiers, most armours are now able to block more damage, new perks and new SCAB colour themes to discover. You can check out a full list of patch notes for the update on the game's official website.

Grounded is available now on Xbox One and PC.