Nacon and Focus Interactive have announced that 2019 action RPG Greedfall will be getting an expansion and an Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 release.

Though details are light on the ground, the press release says the new content and expansion will see players return to the land of Teer Fradee, and we can probably presume the game will get a visual upgrade to take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the new machines. Interestingly enough, the press release doesn't mention original developers Spiders Interactive anywhere, but it's entirely possible they might be busy on their next title; French Revolution-meets-robots ARPG Steelrising.

Greedfall sees you take on the role of De Sardet who is sent to the role of Teer Fradee in the midst of a war between magical natives and invading settling armies, all the while trying to search for the cure to a mysterious plague that has blighted your family. It's proven very popular, selling over a million copies worldwide as of August of this year.

No word on when the next-generation versions or the additional content will land so stay tuned for more, but Greedfall is currently available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.