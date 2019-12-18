Google has announced that Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are both out on the Google Stadia, the new game-streaming platform.

The two games are both available to purchase on the Google Stadia at full price (with a discount on Borderlands 3 if you have a Stadio Pro).

On top of that Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available today, from 5pm, at full price, and it will utilise Stream Connect, a feature that allows you to see what your teammates—up to three of them—are seeing, by providing you with multiple screens. (I’m confused typing this out.)

There isn’t any mention of cross-play or cross-save for Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

I recently went to Google to play the Stadia, just before it launched; it was an intriguing experience, but I’m not completely sold on it yet. But a steady stream of new games can only help its cause.