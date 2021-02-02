Sony Santa Monica Studio has announced that it will deploy an Enhanced Performance Experience patch to its 2018 action adventure God of War for players taking up Kratos' axe on PlayStation 5 today.

As per the announcement post, the update will replace the current graphics settings with a new default that offers syncing to 60FPS, 4K Checkerboard Resolution and 2160p and is said to offer the best of both performance and resolution to PlayStation 5 owners, although you'll also be able to return to the previous settings—now referred to as the 'PlayStation 4 Favor Resolution' mode—at any time in the options to return to a 4K Checkerboard Resolution synced to 30FPS.

God of War is available now on PlayStation 4 and backwards compatible with PlayStation 5, as well as being one of the games available in the PlayStation Plus collection for Plus subscribers on the newer console at no extra cost. The upcoming sequel tentatively known as God of War: Ragnarok is expected later this year.