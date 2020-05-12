Pokémon Sword & Shield’s latest Max Raid Event will add Gigantamax Eevee, Meowth, and Pikachu to dens in the Wild Area (via Serebii).

Firstly, Gigantamax Pikachu will arrive in Max Raid Battles between now and May 18, with Shiny and Hidden Ability variants. I think Shiny Gigantamax Pikachu would look like a Golden Nugget. I haven’t had Golden Nuggets for breakfast for ages. Anyone else here remember Golden Nuggets?

Secondly, Gigantamax Eevee will be available from May 19 to May 25, and then thirdly, Gigantamax Meowth will rear its head from May 26 through June 1. The three week campaign will offer these exclusive Gigantamax Pokémon to those who didn’t have them before. Gigantamax Meowth was a pre-order goodie for Sword & Shield, and Gigantamax Pikachu and Eevee are gained from a save file with either Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee!.

Before anyone gets away with themselves, unlocking exclusives like this is par for the course. Previous Pokémon games have let players snag Blazikenite, Snorlium Z, Mewnium Z, and others, and it’s no skin off anyone’s nose if people get to catch new Pokémon.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch.

