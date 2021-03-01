Ubisoft has confirmed that it'll be bringing more content to military shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint in 2021.

In a message to fans posted on the game's official website & Twitter, the development team thanked the community for their support since the game launched and made the announcement, saying "We will keep working to add more to the game and offer you all some exciting content for the months to come. We are designing the future of our game based on your feedback and throwing a few surprises into the mix."

It's quite the turnaround in fortunes for the title, which originally launched back in 2019. A lukewarm critical response followed by fan critcism caused Ubisoft to delay its initially intended launch plans for the game to fix technical issues, and even had a knock on effect of delaying Watch Dogs Legion and the game that would be rechristened Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

Almost eighteen months later, it seems the game is in much ruder health, recently welcoming events that incorporated other Ubisoft properties such as Rainbox Six: Siege and, further back, Splinter Cell. The team promise to share more details, including a roadmap of what's to come to the game "in the coming weeks."

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can check out our original review over here.