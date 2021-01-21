Ubisoft has announced that tactical open-world shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free to download and play on all platforms this weekend.

From today until Sunday, January 24 players are invited to download the game from their respective store and will have access to the entire co-operative squad shooter, including the recently-launched Operation Amber Sky live event that sees the game's heroes team up with Tom Clancy stablemate Rainbow Six: Siege. Any progress you make during the free weekend also carries over to the full game, should you choose to buy it afterward.

Check out the trailer for the event for yourself below. Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the free weekend is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can read what we thought of the game over in our review.