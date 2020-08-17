Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an incoming online co-op multiplayer mode for the acclaimed RPG, where four players battle Tsushima’s toughest foes.

“Legends is an entirely new experience—it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima,” explained Darren Bridges, senior game designer at Sucker Punch Productions. The mode is touted to be “haunting and fantastical,” drawing from Japanese folk tales and mythology to create harrowing Story and wave-based Survival missions.

The four players have access to four classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. These have their own combat advantages and abilities, which will be explored by the developer in the future. Players will be able to play with friends or group up through online matchmaking. And, lastly, there will be a “brutal” four-player Raid which will roll out shortly after the launch of Legends later this year.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now for PlayStation 4.




