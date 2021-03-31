Developer/publisher miHoYo has announced that it's bringing the enormously popular free-to-play action RPG Genshin Impact to PlayStation 5 soon.

Already available since last year on PC and PlayStation 4 (and playable on PS5 via backwards compatbility), the new native PS5 version will include support for 4K resolution and enhanced textures, as well as faster loading times thanks to the new hardware.

In case you're not up to speed, Genshin Impact brings players to the world of Teyvat, where they must discover the fate of their lost sibling and explore a massive open-world filled with creatures, monsters and hidden treasures. You can check out a trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 5 release of Genshin Impact below.