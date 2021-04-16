Free-to-play MMO Genshin Impact will be landing on the PlayStation 5 alongside its 1.5 Beneath the Light of Jadeite update on April 28, it's been announced.

A post on the PlayStation blog gives us more details on the update, which will allow players to set up their own customisable home at Teyvat and will also introduce two new characters in the form of Eula the Spindrift Knight and Yanfei who's a legal advisor from Liyure Harbour.

The update will also include a new Trounce Domain with a new Boss Enemy to fight known as Azhdaha the "Lord of Vishaps". They're not the only new foe, as the Cyro Hypostasis is also added to the Hypostasis series as well as the Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning in the Abyss area.

As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 version of Genshin Impact will include 4K support and will also feature faster loading times an enhanced textures thanks to the increased power of the new console. The game is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC and you can check out a trailer for the new update below.