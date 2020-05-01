GDC 2020 will no longer be a physical event and instead will take the form of a digital event which is “available to everyone with an internet connection.” (via VGC).

GDC 2020 had been moved from March to August, after confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States spiked significantly in the early months of this year. However, the crisis continues with little evidence that the country is recovering. “As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we’re inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection,” said Informa Tech.

“We believe in the power of gathering our community to share, inspire, and strengthen our industry and are committed to providing that opportunity in August,” it continued. “We look forward to sharing more information about GDC Summer soon.” In March, certain pre-recorded “virtual talks” were shared on its Twitch channel and through the GDC Vault. Whether the content to come in summer will follow suit is unclear, but here’s hoping that the talks are shareable for all.

