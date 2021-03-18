European gaming showcase Gamescom will go ahead this year as a hybrid digital and physical event, it's been announced.

The show, which was last year cancelled and turned into a digital only event due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, will take place between August 25 and August 29 both digitally online and with a physical presence in Cologne, Germany with an area "specially designed for a reduced number of on-site visitors" among other initatives such as a digital queue management system for safety.

As for the digital side, Geoff Keighley will be hosting and producing an official 'Gamescom Opening Night Live' showcase, which is set to be "filled with video game announcements, news and surprises" the night before, on August 24. More information on that show is set to come closer to the time.

In the press release, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse Oliver Frese said: "Our aim is to offer the gaming fans on-site in Cologne and online all over the world a highly attractive platform and we are working flat out to achieve precisely that this year too. I am confident that we will be able to offer the visitors as well as the exhibitors of Gamescom 2021 a safe and eventful trade fair experience with our safety concept, #B-SAFE4business that has already been tested at smaller events."

"At the same time, we will make use of the experiences we gained in the course of gamescom 2020 and other trade fairs such as the DMEXCO @home to effectively bring the fans, trade visitors and exhibitors together online for Gamescom 2021."

A limited number of tickets for the event are planned to go on sale in May 2021.