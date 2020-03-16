Gamescom will be going ahead in August, in spite of the global coronavirus situation, as announced by the organisers today.

The organisers have determined that “preparations for the gamescom2020 are continuing as planned,” but if the event is impacted, all tickets will be refunded and voucher codes will be refreshed for new events. GDC 2020 and E3 2020 have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and developers and publishers are electing to host their own livestreams in its place. As aforementioned, Gamescom is set for late August, and it is possible that the coronavirus will be contained then. However, reports indicate that the situation will get worse before it gets better, especially in western countries.

