Games for Carers is a new collaboration between game developers and UKIE, and it will give away more than 80,000 games to NHS staff on the frontline of the pandemic (via VGC).

Games for Cares aims to offer games for free to frontline NHS staff, for when they are able to relax and spend some time at home, or for their families who are also feeling the strain. “With Ukie able to reach out to its contents and Keymailer offering to help out with distribution, we’re now looking at around 80,000 codes available when the site launches on Wednesday, with more on the way should they be needed,” said Chris Scullion, a writer for VGC who put his idea in motion.

Developers and publishers like Bethesda, Curve Digital, Electronic Arts, Konami, Spilt Milk Studios, and Xbox Game Studios will all contribute to the initiative. The UK government has commended the creativity and generosity of this collaboration, with Creative Industries Minister Caroline Dinenage expressing her “delight” for the support.

“The UK games industry has been proud to play its part in conveying these vital public health messages during this national emergency. Now our community has united again to say thank you to the truly extraordinary people who make up the NHS frontline team,” said Dr Jo Twist, CEO of UKIE. “Games companies of all sizes and players everywhere recognise their exceptional dedication and hope this initiative goes some way to help them to understand how respected and valued they are.”