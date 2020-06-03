Frostpunk, the freezing city-building survival game from 11 bit studios, receives its final expansion this summer (via PC Gamer).

The expansion, titled On The Edge, is set in the wake of the devastating storm that descended upon New London at the end of Frostpunk’s campaign. Survival wasn’t guaranteed then and it isn’t guaranteed now, as On The Edge brings an “array of challenges” in a “new, desolate map,” plus “unique mechanics” to cope with the chilling conditions.

“The people face new challenges that are catalysts to spark up divisions, new problems, and conflicts based on the fact that people might have different points of view, different perspectives,” said lead designer Maciej Sułecki. “This is the Edge that you will face as the leader of the society that survived the great snowstorm of Frostpunk.”

Frostpunk is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

