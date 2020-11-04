Aysmmetrical multiplayer slasher Friday the 13th: The Game looks to be winding down operations, as developer Gun Media has announced that dedicated servers are set to be decomissioned later this month.

In a post on the official forums announcing the news, lead developer Matt Shotcha said that the move means the game will revert back to using peer-to-peer matchmaking for Quick Play lobbies, though database servers will remain functional, allowing players to retain their player progression and unlocks in spite of the move.

The upcoming final update is also expected to fix a lot of community issues, with patch notes to be released in the week before the patch itself goes live, but will be the last one for the title and the game will be turning to a more "minimal approach" in its online presence going forward. For now, Friday the 13th: The Game will remain on sale and players are encouraged to continue to use the dedicated support website as a resource for troubleshooting and for getting technical help for the game.

The game has been in somewhat of a state of limbo for a couple of years now, after a legal issue over the ownership of the Friday 13th franchise rendered Gun Studio unable to create any more new content, but it managed to maintain a fairly dedicated player-base in the time since. Closing the announcement post of the most recent news, Shotcha said Gun Media wanted to "thank each and every player and fan that has made Friday the 13th: The Game what it is today. We know this news is hard to hear, despite being inevitable. We appreciate each and every one of you."