Frictional Games set up a website to tease its next game, and it’s got a heartbeat (via PC Gamer).

Frictional Games makes very good horror games, including the Penumbra series, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and SOMA. The latter of these snagged a spot on our alternative games of the decade list, because it scared me and that is a big deal. Unconvinced? I’m the designated “spider capture and release” person in my house, and SOMA made my skin crawl. Quite the admission for a thrill-seeker such as myself. Frictional Games has begun to tease its next venture with an official website, and it appears to be… alive.

Frictional Games’ monsters are unforgettable, but they don’t seek the spotlight. I doubt that we’ll get a fully-fledged creature from the teaser website, but the biological notions of neurons and cells insinuates a sci-fi shocker. Watch this space for updates, or maybe get cosy in the bunkers.

