Forza Horizon 4 has recieved a new update today that adds an all-new 'Super7' game mode to the open-world racer.

The new game mode allows racers to create individual challenges based around drifting, speed, air or others and, upon playing these challenges, seven randomly selected challenges will appear. Racers must compete to win seven in a row to win an exclusive reward.

On top of this, the update also includes a new Blueprint Builder mode, that's set to allow you to place stunts and structures and scenery in your challenges, allowing you to modify the map even further to shake things up even more and create unique stunt courses for players to tackle.

You can check out a trailer for the new mode below. The Super7 update lands today in Forza Horizon 4 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.