Fortnite debuted the exclusive live event for the latest trailer for Tenet, the next movie from Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan (via Push Square).

Because movie theatres around the world have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, this event was “the next best thing” for the new trailer for the new movie. Though other movies’ theatrical releases have been moved to minimise the impact of the pandemic, Tenet has not been delayed, and will release on July 17, 2020.

Here’s the trailer, plus a lot of Fortnite players shooting arrows and missiles into the screen:

What a moment. In addition, another movie from Nolan will play in its entirety within Fortnite’s Party Royale mode in the coming months. This could be Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige… but I reckon it’ll be Batman Begins. It would give the game an excuse to bring the capes and the gliders out of storage, left there from the Batman 80th anniversary crossover event.

