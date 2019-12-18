Fortnite has updated for the week, and it brings along with it the 2019 edition of the game's annual Winterfest event.

For the next two weeks, every player can find a holiday gift waiting for them in the lodge with two outfits, two gliders, two pickaxes, two wraps, an emote and more inside. Each cosmetic will be exclusive to this year's Winterfest celebration. Players will be able to pick up a new present every day during the Winterfest until January 7. In addition, the Winterfest Lodge will carry new challenges for players with their own rewards - and if you miss any challenges or presents you can log in at any time and pick up any you've missed.

Meanwhile, this week's patch for Battle Royale mode brings along the new Battle Lab mode that allows you to set custom settings for a personalised match, while Save The World gets a Tree of Light weapon, and the return of the Pain Train Assualt Rifle. Finally, in a crossover with Battle Breakers, Kurohomura will be unlocked for free for any player who gets to level 50.

You can check out the v11.31 patch notes for Fornite Battle Royale here, and for Save The World here. Winterfest meanwhile runs from now unil January 7 for Fortnite on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.