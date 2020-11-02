Epic Games has detailed the improvements coming to the next-gen versions of its popular free-to-play battle royale shooter Fortnite with the game arriving on both next-gen consoles on their respective launch date.

As detailed in a post on the official Fortnite website, the Xbox Series X will be able to run the game at 4K resolution at a 60FPS framerate, and also experience "dynmaic visuals and physics" are promised with enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid and "all-new" Storm and cloud effects. Xbox Series S and even split screen will also enjoy 60 FPS at that console's top resolution of 1080p and you'll be getting into matches faster thanks to improved loading performance.

The PlayStation 5 will be getting all the above, but also haptic feedback from the console's DualSense controller, and haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons as well. The PS5 version of the game will also support the PS5's new Activities functionality, allowing you to jump straight into a Solo, Duos or Squads queue without having to mess around in the menu screens.

Crossplay is still functional across the formats, so you can continue to play with friends from your new console with progress transferring with you within the same console family (ie: Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S and PS4 to PS5) and as a bonus players on all platofrms will be getting a free Throwback Axe Pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 1.

Fortnite's next-gen versions will be available to download from November 10 on Xbox Series X|S and on November 12 and November 19 on the PlayStation 5 depending on your region.