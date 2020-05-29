Epic Games has announced a delay to the intended start date of Season 3 of Chapter Two of Fortnite, stating that it will now kick off a week later than planned, on June 11.

Only a vague "to get everything ready" has been cited as the reason for the delay, but the official post announcing the delay on the Fortnite blog does say that a special one-off event called 'The Device' will now take place on Saturday, June 6 at 2pm ET (approximately 7pm BST) with players advised to turn up thirty minutes early.

Naturally, the developers are keeping exactly what 'The Device' is under wraps, but given previous in-game events have included sucking the entire game into a black hole and a concert from Travis Scott, it'll probably be worth keeping an eye on if you're a Fortnite fan.

Fortnite is out now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.