Epic Games could be hosting rapper Travis Scott in Fortnite for an upcoming concert in the battle royale (via Game Rant).

The latest patch—12.40—has been picked clean by dataminers, who have found an odd poster in Fortnite’s files. It shows a glowing, purple planet orbiting the game’s world, plus a musical symbol. The planet is weird, but it is clear that an in-game event is incoming. In 2018, leaks for the Marshmello concert in Fortnite looked very alike to these, with a poster with the time and place and a floating disco ball above the map. In addition, a cosmetic set and skin for Travis Scott were uncovered in files earlier this year, and it would be quite weird if those were in the game for no reason.

Marshmello’s gig took place in Pleasant Park, but Scott’s event is likely to be found in Sweaty Sands. I feel like someone drew the short straw here. Dataminers’ excavation of the update’s files also discovered textures and an audio file for the mysterious planet. The object is titled “Astroworld” and is a neon pink with festival-themed assets. According to the leak, a preview of Highest in the Room by Travis Scott will play when the player rolls their reticule over the hovering planet.

As such, it is surmised that Astroworld will appear in the sky and move closer and closer to the game map, until the Travis Scott concert is officially announced. The Marshmello Fortnite concert is the most attended concert in history, with 10.7 million players enjoying the light fantastic in 2019. Whether Scott’s concert will rival its success remains to be seen. And finally, neither Epic Games nor Scott have mentioned anything about a collaboration, so we still must consider this report to be a rumour.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

