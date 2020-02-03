Mike Laidlaw announced that he has left his position as creative director for Ubisoft Quebec (via Fextralife).

Prior to working for Ubisoft, Laidlaw spent fourteen years at BioWare, and is credited on titles like Jade Empire, Mass Effect, and Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood. He was the lead designer for Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age II, the director of Dragon Age: Inquisition, and the creative director of the property as a whole. In 2018, Laidlaw joined Ubisoft Quebec to help out on a “not-yet-announced project,” which was revealed to be Gods & Monsters.

“While many of our titles are strongly differentiated, we need to ensure this is the case for all of them,” said CEO Yves Guillemot at the time. “We are already acting on these learnings and tackling these issues head on. We are implementing today the first change at the group level to improve execution. We have [inaudible] our processes already a few times in the past with remarkable effect and we will focus our energy to ensure we deliver again.” Ubisoft has not officially announced the editorial shifts, though this quote does seem to support the claim. We’ll keep you in the loop.

