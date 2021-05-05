French publisher Microids has announced that work has begun on a sequel to 1992 classic action platformer Flashback, with the game's original creator Paul Cuisset on board.

The original sci-fi adventure starred Conrad B. Hart facing off against a race of shapeshifting aliens in a side-scrolling platform with a similar look to 1989's original Prince of Persia, though obviously with a far more futuristic bent. Hart will return in the sequel, but there's not much more information to go on than that.

It's also worth noting that it's technically not the first sequel to the game, with Fade to Black from original development team Delphine Software released in 1995 for PC and PlayStation, and there was also a slightly disappointing remake under the Ubisoft banner on Xbox Arcade in 2013. It looks like those are getting ignored for this one, however.

Regardless, Cuisset's looking forward to working on this new game, saying in a quote "Developing a sequel to Flashback is an idea I’ve had for a very long time. I can’t wait for players to discover the new adventures of Conrad B. Hart, a character created almost 30 years ago. With Microids, we are really aiming to please the fans of the original title while being appealing to any players with a weak spot for futuristic games."

Hopefully we'll get to find out if the team can pull it off when Flashback 2 releases for PC and consoles in 2022.