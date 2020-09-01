A new month means a new bunch of PlayStation Now games for your enjoyment, and this month's additions include a modern classic, some grappling action and a decent chunk of horror (isn't it a month early for that?) Anyway, without further ado...

First up is Noctis and pals epic road trip in the form of Final Fantasy XV. This game looks like it'll be around for the long haul too, as it's expected to stay on the service until March 1, 2021. It's joined by a title that'll be familiar if you just read the Xbox Game Pass offerings for this month as it's on there too - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which is set to stick around until November 30 2020.

WWE 2K19 is next on the list for some decent grappling action, and finally spooky space game Observation rounds off this month's offerings for PlayStation Now subscribers to download or stream a huge library of games for a monthly cost of £8.99 a month.

(via PlayStation Blog)