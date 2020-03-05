Square Enix has released a new video on its Japanese YouTube channel with an interview between professional wrestler Kenny Omega and Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase. (via Gematsu)

In the 24 minute interview - which we've embedded below - Omega asks Kitase about his memories working on the original Final Fantasy 7 released all the way back in 1999, including his favourite music from the game, how the remake differs and stays true to the original as well as a little bit on another Square Enix classic, Parasite Eve.

In case you're wondering about the connection, Omega - who has wrestled for many years for New Japan Pro Wrestling but is more recently famous for being a key part of All Elite Wrestling - is a huge FF fan, even naming his finishing move the One Winged Angel after FF7 baddie Sephiroth.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is in the home stretch, with the game announced to have gone gold earlier in the week as well as releasing a demo on the PlayStation Store. You can check out our own video preview of the game ahead of its release on PlayStation 4 on April 10 right over here.