Square Enix has announced that the Remastered Edition of classic Gamecube-era RPG Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android on August 27.

The new version of the game - which originally allowed players to connect their Game Boy Advance to their Gamecube - features a number of modern-day enhancements to go alongside the graphical upgrade, including character voice-overs and online multiplayer, and also - perhaps most excitingly - the addition of cross-play functionality. The game is also set to boast a new 'Mimic' feature, which will allow players to collect stamps and visit Moogle Houses and explore tough dungeons in order to unlock unique crystals that will allow them to take on the appearance of many Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles characters from across the spin-off series.

You can check out the trailer announcing the new release date below. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS on August 27.