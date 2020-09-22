EA Sports has announced that the upcoming FIFA 21 won't be getting the traditional demo this year.

Revealing the news via the game's official Twitter account, the company said "Instead we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles."

It marks the first time in a very long time an entry in the series hasn't had a demo before release, although members of EA Play will still be able to get their traditional 10 hour trial of the entire full game nine days earlier from October 1, with progress carrying over upon release.

EA confirmed back in June that the game will also support EA's 'Dual Entitlement' scheme, meaning those who buy it on Xbox One will be entitled to a free upgrade to the Xbox Series S/X version and those who pick it up on PlayStation 4 will be able to get the PlayStation 5 version at no extra cost.

FIFA 21 releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 9 with an Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 versions to release at a to-be-confirmed time after those consoles launch.