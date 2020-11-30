EA Sports has released a 4K video showing off the opening cinematic for the next-gen versions of FIFA 21 running on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The short cinematic, shown below has the opening of a match between Liverpool and PSG from the perspective of a young mascot helping to lead the players out onto the field before kick-off, and showcases the increased visual fidelity afforded by the improved hardware of the new systems, including a far more detailed crowd singing the players on with the famous refrain from Gerry and The Pacemakers' classic You'll Never Walk Alone.

The next-generation version of FIFA 21 will be a free upgrade for those who already own the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from its launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 this Friday, December 4 right through until FIFA 22 launches, and your Volta and Ultimate Team progression will come along too.